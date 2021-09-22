CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Idea Financial Announces The Promotion Of Tyler Walton To Underwriting Manager

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Financial, a leading provider of small business lending solutions, announces the promotion of Tyler Walton to Underwriting Manager.

A 2017 graduate of Hampden-Sydney College with a major in Mathematical Economics, Walton has been a valued member of the Idea team since the company's earliest days. And while he developed into an exceptional leader within the underwriting team during that time, it was amidst the tribulations of the last nearly two years that his steadiness and resourcefulness truly shone.

"During our most uncertain times, at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, Tyler was an integral part of our daily funding meetings and we turned to him for advice and counsel on very delicate decisions," said Justin Leto, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Having Tyler as a member of the underwriting team has made the company stronger and his decisions have always been thoughtful, measured and well-reasoned. In addition, Tyler has earned the respect of not only his colleagues in the underwriting department but in departments throughout the company."

"Tyler has excelled professionally at Idea Financial," added Co-Founder and President Larry Bassuk, "and we look forward to him growing into this leadership role."

Walton's promotion comes after just over three and a half years as an Underwriter. Throughout that time, Walton has helped to launch and then lead Idea Financial's Richmond, Virginia office.

For his part, Walton acknowledged his accomplishment by sharing the following Henry David Thoreau quote: "If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours."

Idea Financial is a provider of small business solutions, providing a unique line of credit as well as term loans to small businesses. IDF provides up to $250K in funds with same day approval and funding. In addition, IDF is expanding its product line to include case expense loans exclusive for attorneys as well as small business insurance products. IDF has funded thousands of American small businesses and is proud to help businesses #ChargeForward.

Contact: Salina Erazo, Director of Marketing, serazo@ideafinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idea-financial-announces-the-promotion-of-tyler-walton-to-underwriting-manager-301383058.html

SOURCE Idea Financial

Comments / 0

Related
insurancebusinessmag.com

CSAA Insurance Group announces new promotions

CSAA Insurance Group has announced new promotions in its product management division and its newly formed Enterprise Strategic Initiatives Office (ESIO). Laurna Castillio has been named senior vice president of state product management, while Rick Lanter has been appointed senior vice president of product strategy and development. Lisa Figgins and Chris Kesterson have been appointed co-leaders of the new ESIO.
BUSINESS
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Money Management promotes Zack Marcotte to Director of Financial Planning

DALTON, Mass. — The Berkshire Money Management team announced that "once-in-a-lifetime" employee, Zack Marcotte, has been promoted to Director of Financial Planning. Marcotte began working at Berkshire Money Management during his senior year of high school. He has witnessed and participated in the building of the firm from startup to success. Marcotte's 13 years working side-by-side with BMM's professionals has provided the kind of on-the-job training that led to his desire to become a financial advisor.
DALTON, MA
hospitalitynet.org

Quore Announces Leadership Promotions

Franklin, Tenn. - Quore, a leading hospitality-technology company, today announced the promotions of three senior leaders within the organization - Scott Barber, Richard Bradbury, and Flip Lukens. This is part of Quore’s growth strategy to cultivate internal talent and strengthen the long-term flexibility of their product. Scott Schaedle, Quore Founder...
FRANKLIN, TN
TheStreet

Niu Technologies Announces Management Change

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that Mr. Hardy Peng Zhang has tendered his resignation as the Company's chief financial officer due to personal reasons, effective September 30. The Company has initiated active search and a new chief financial officer will be on board soon. Mr. Zhang will continue to work closely with the Company for next three months as an advisor to facilitate a smooth transition.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
nwindianabusiness.com

SpartanNash promotes Tyler King to vice president, finance

SpartanNash has promoted Tyler King from senior director to vice president, finance and finance business partner for the company’s retail business segment. “Tyler’s experience in delivering strong company financials has helped SpartanNash’s retail business segment establish a go-forward strategy that is grounded in sound financial decisions,” said Jason Monaco, executive vice president and chief financial officer for SpartanNash. “We are excited for this next step in Tyler’s career with SpartanNash as we continue to drive the customer growth strategy and operational excellence.”
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Ryan Specialty Group names new CEO of underwriting management arm

Ryan Specialty Group has promoted Miles Wuller to chief executive officer of its RSG Underwriting Managers business, effective September 30, 2021. Wuller’s promotion comes on the heels of an announcement from current RSG Underwriting Managers CEO Tom Clark that he was resigning for “personal reasons.”. Patrick Ryan, founder, chairman, and...
BUSINESS
riverbender.com

IMPACT Strategies Announces Staff Promotions Firm

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of three staff members:. IMPACT Strategies has promoted Frank Malone from Superintendent to General Superintendent. In his new position, Malone will be responsible for safety, field personnel, project execution, quality control, and equipment. Malone has 20 plus years of experience in construction and field operations. In his five years at IMPACT Strategies, he has worked on a variety of local projects including Hofbräuhaus St. Louis – Belleville and Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, MO.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
Albany Business Review

The Atrium Financial Group Announces Merger

The Atrium Financial Group, a boutique firm within Northwestern Mutual, is expanding its team and presence across New York State, providing further opportunity to deliver a distinctive client experience. The Atrium Financial Group, led by Founder William J. Newman and Partner Jeremiah J. Mackey, has merged with the successful practice of Michael P. Mennella of Garden City, NY, who has been named a partner in the firm. The now 21-member team represents a combined 70 years of experience, and their footprint spans from Manhattan, to Long Island, to the Albany and Adirondack areas. This partnership allows this team of professionals to serve over 700 households and manage over $1B in client assets. “This partnership is in direct alignment with the values of all of us at The Atrium Financial Group,” said Newman. “We are committed to building enduring relationships that inspire financial security for our clients, team and community. We want you to become the hero of your own lives.” “Our combined team is equipped to provide better service than ever before,” said Mennella. “The pooling of our resources will ensure that we can provide our clients whatever they may need, whenever they need it.” “This team of specialists and staff are primed and ready to help with every facet of a financial plan,” says Mackey. “We’ll guide each generation of your family so you can enjoy your wealth today and for years to come.” The Atrium Financial Group works with families and small business owners who share their values of family, commitment to excellence, mutual respect, integrity, and personal and professional growth. The team specializes in creating financial freedom through multi-generational estate planning and income distribution strategies. Their comprehensive, tax-efficient approach to finance integrates traditional financial planning with cutting-edge behavioral finance. The group’s coaching and stewardship inspire their clients and community to realize their full potential. The Atrium Financial Group team is also proud to offer financial planning by and for women. The practice includes women who have earned the Certified Financial Planner professional designation, providing expert guidance and innovative solutions tailored to the specific goals and aspirations of women. In addition, The Atrium Financial Group was recently selected as a founding member of Northwestern Mutual’s newly formed Private Client Group, a specialized group of expert advisory teams who provide elevated private wealth management expertise for clients with significant means. About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwriter#Underwriting#Attorneys#Hampden Sydney College#Mathematical Economics#Co Founder#Idea Financial#Idf
The Guardian

Financial Due Diligence Manager - Nationwide - Flexible Contracts

This role is open specifically for people who are looking to work flexibly. We know everyone’s lives are different and that traditional working patterns may not be quite right for you. Whether you’ve taken a career break, had time out to support family or are looking to balance your career with another passion of yours, we can offer you a flexible contract.
ECONOMY
rejournals.com

Industrial Outdoor Ventures announces three promotions

Industrial Outdoor Ventures (IOV) has announced the recent promotions of several professionals. “We have built an incredible team here at IOV,” said CEO Tom Barbera. “These promotions are recognition of the hard work and dedication these individuals have made in growing our organization into the preeminent Industrial Services Facilities investment company in the U.S.”
BUSINESS
atlantarealestateforum.com

Beacon Management Services Promotes Michael Dubas

Beacon Management Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Dubas to Vice President of Management Services. In his expanded role, Dubas will develop and implement strategic operational initiatives for the company as part of the executive team. He will also continue to oversee a division of community association managers and be responsible for all aspects of their portfolio’s performance.
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Gamomat promotes Alexandra Krone to senior management team

Slot game developer Gamomat has promoted Alexandra Krone to the role of joint-managing director. Krone has served as Gamomat’s chief people officer since July 2017 and will now work alongside managing partner and founder Dietmar Hermjohannes to drive the growth of the business with an ongoing focus on employee care and corporate culture.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
St. Louis American

Slay promoted to portfolio manager at Justine Petersen

Stephanie Slay was recently promoted to the position of portfolio manager At Justine Petersen Housing Investment Corporation (Justine PETERSEN). Slay originally came to Justine PETERSEN in 2007 as a client. She joined the JP Staff as a full time associate in June of 2017. Slay and her husband have served the St. Louis market for over 20 years as small business owners. At Justine PETERSEN, Slay is able to use her years of business management experience to assist clients in successfully managing their assets. PETERSEN is a Missouri not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to connect institutional resources with the needs of low-to moderate-income individuals and families, helping them to build assets and create enduring change - not just for each individual or family that we assist, but the community as a whole.
REAL ESTATE
RiverBender.com

RiverBend Growth Association Announces Promotions

GODFREY – With the recent departure of their former director of member services, the RiverBend Growth Association took time to reflect on its mission and evaluate how current staff members might best be able to meet the current and future needs of its membership. The result: A regrouping of responsibilities and new titles for two of its team members. Debbie Hagen, who started as an intern with the RBGA in 1994 before becoming a full-time staff member in 1995, is now the Communications Directo Continue Reading
GODFREY, IL
The Associated Press

Orchid Insurance Promotes Ross Bowie to OUA Chief Underwriting Officer

VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (OUA), among the largest independent managing general underwriters, announced today the promotion of Ross Bowie to OUA Chief Underwriting Officer. The appointment consolidates underwriting responsibilities across OUA’s personal lines segments, positioning the company for further growth in one of its core businesses.
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

UWM announces Bolt underwriting system for brokers

United Wholesale Mortgage announced several new initiatives at the AIME Fuse conference on Saturday. In a keynote session about the future of mortgage, UWM CEO Mat Ishbia previewed Bolt, an underwriting system that he said would enable brokers to underwrite a loan in 15 minutes or less, which will go live on Monday, Sept. 27.
REAL ESTATE
techwire.net

Info-Tech Announces a Promotion and 2 New Hires

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Info-Tech Research Group, which has a long history of working with California state government departments and agencies, has reported two new hires and an executive promotion.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WausauPilot

Woodchucks announce promotion

WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Woodchucks have announced the promotion of Traci Wisz to assistant general manager. Wisz began working with the Woodchucks in 2015 as the new media manager and held many roles with the team before taking the 2019 season off for family reasons. Since returning to the Woodchucks...
RETAIL
Cedar Valley Daily Times

First Bank announces promotions

The First Bank Board of Directors recently approved staff promotions to several positions at First Bank. Chelsea Lohmann has been promoted to controller for First Bank. In addition to her current duties of overseeing accounting and operations, Chelsea will add property management for all locations of First Bank. Chelsea has been with First Bank since 2016.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy