Tech Expert And Best-Selling Author Daniel Newman Of Futurum Research Launches Making Markets Podcast

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Newman, founding partner and Principal Analyst of Futurum Research, has recently debuted a new podcast series: Making Markets. Newman, who focuses on a range of tech issues from Big Data to IoT to Cloud Computing, will host and lead compelling conversations with key innovators and tech leaders shaping the business world.

"For many publicly traded companies—earnings and other investor communications—are a limited vehicle to help broader markets and interested parties understand the business, strategy, operation and execution of the company, but we think we can do better," says host Daniel Newman, founding partner and Principal Analyst of Futurum Research. "We believe there is an opportunity to provide our listeners with more of a clear view of a company through bridging the performance of a company by capturing stories that are often untold on earnings calls and other investor events. We will strive to connect the dots between the strategy and the equity to help listeners better understand what's influencing the broader markets."

Watch the newly launched podcast episodes here:

About Futurum Research:Futurum Research is a global technology, digital innovation, and market disruption-focused strategy, research, and analyst firm. Our six full-time analysts have diverse backgrounds, each with a minimum of 20 years' real-world consultative experience helping clients develop, implement, and execute innovative business strategies. Every day our team of analysts, researchers, and advisors help business leaders from around the world anticipate tectonic shifts in their industries, identify and overcome obstacles, and leverage technology and innovative thinking to gain and maintain a competitive advantage in their markets. We don't think about solving problems, we know how to help our clients make it happen.

About Daniel Newman: Daniel Newman is a founding partner and Principal Analyst of Futurum Research. Living his life at the intersection of people and technology, Daniel works with the world's largest technology brands exploring Digital Transformation and how it is influencing the enterprise. From Big Data to IoT to Cloud Computing, Newman makes the connections between business, people and tech that are required for companies to benefit most from their technology projects, which leads to his ideas regularly being cited by CNBC, Barrons, Business Insider and hundreds of other sites across the world. A 7x Best-Selling Author including his most recent "Human/Machine," Daniel is also a Forbes and MarketWatch (Dow Jones) contributor. MBA and Graduate Adjunct Professor, Daniel Newman is a Chicago Native and his speaking takes him around the world each year as he shares his vision of the role technology will play in our future. Follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielNewmanUV.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-expert-and-best-selling-author-daniel-newman-of-futurum-research-launches-making-markets-podcast-301383059.html

SOURCE Futurum Research

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

