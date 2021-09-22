CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A. O. Smith Offers New Analytical Tool To Help States And Policymakers Decarbonize Buildings To Meet U.S. Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) - Get A. O. Smith Corporation Report today released details of a new analytical tool designed to help states, policymakers, utilities, installers and consumers by analyzing energy use data to help attain achievable solutions to meet greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals for the future. The tool, as outlined in an A. O. Smith white paper entitled "Electrification of Water and Space Heating in Buildings," provides a pragmatic roadmap to reducing GHG emissions resulting from water and space heating in buildings.

Pragmatic Building Decarbonization is Necessary to Successfully Meet Climate Change Mitigation Goals

The company's white paper details how the tool can be used to quantify energy use and environmental impact through various policy scenarios for residential and commercial space and water heating solutions in buildings. Among states highlighted are California and New York, two states with ambitious GHG reduction goals but very different climates and building inventories that are key factors in any solution. In these policy scenarios, the analysis also identifies associated costs, training and education needs and incentive considerations.

"Developing sustainable, innovative solutions in water heating is core to A. O. Smith's values, and we look forward to building on the important work we are sharing today to help mitigate the impact of GHG emissions in our industry," said Kevin J. Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. "A. O. Smith made a strong commitment earlier this year by announcing a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 10% by 2025 and is pushing the envelope on product innovations to continue to be an industry leader in offering solutions to reduce carbon outputs."

A. O. Smith, a global manufacturer of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products, has outlined recommendations for policymakers to drive building decarbonization. The proprietary analysis tool couples a state's or city's reduction goals with A. O. Smith's historic and real-time data as well as current and future water and space heating innovations for both new construction and retrofits in residential and commercial buildings.

"As global commitments to sustainability and efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change continue to grow, the deployment and development of low carbon footprint technologies is of utmost importance. Now is the time to align national, state, and local pragmatic decarbonization policies, coupled with workforce training and consumer education, which will all be critical in moving the needle on reducing building emissions," said Joshua Greene, corporate vice president, government and industry affairs.

According to Greene, consumer adoption of new space and water heating technologies and ultimately meeting greenhouse gas reduction goals will be driven by product affordability, lifestyle compatibility and incentives.

A. O. Smith will be offering the proprietary tool as well as its industry expertise to interested policy and energy leaders as states and cities consider goals, policies and solutions to reduce building carbon footprints. For more information, click here.

About A. O. SmithA. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AOS) - Get A. O. Smith Corporation Report, the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-offers-new-analytical-tool-to-help-states-and-policymakers-decarbonize-buildings-to-meet-us-greenhouse-gas-reduction-goals-301383057.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

