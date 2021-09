The eyes aren’t just windows to the soul, they may also offer a glimpse of the future, according to a new study that links ocular issues to a rising risk of dementia. The research, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, found that age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease — impairments that reduce the stimulation of visual sensory pathways — may all expedite the advance of dementia. While previous research has hinted at a link between failing vision and the eventual loss of cognitive function, the relationship has been unclear because the prevalence of eye problems increases with age, as do most known risk factors for dementia, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke and depression.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO