College Sports

Texas Longhorn's Athletics Releases 2021 Hall of Honor Class List

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 5 days ago

Texas Longhorn's Athletics officially revealed the 2021 Hall of Honor class list on Monday, as ten former UT student-athletes will be inducted on Oct. 15.

The official release detailing this year's class and the ceremony can be found here.

The Hall of Honor class of 2020 will also be recognized during this year's induction ceremony, as 14 individuals will finally get their official recognition since a ceremony was not held last year.

After being announced last August, the class of 2020 is highlighted by former Longhorn standouts like D.J. Augustin (Basketball, 2006-08), Jamaal Charles (Football, 2005-07; Track & Field, 2006-07), Jordan Shipley (Football, 2006-09), David Thomas (Football, 2002-05), and P.J. Tucker (Basketball, 2003-06).

Now, let's take a look at the class of 2021. Individual bios can be viewed by clicking on each athlete's name.

The 67th Men's Hall of Honor class for 2021 includes Mike Adams (Football, 1992-93, 1995-96), J.P. Howell (Baseball, 2003-04), Clay Britt (Swimming & Diving, 1980-83), Richard Duncan (Track & Field, 1994-97), and Peter Gardere (Football, 1989-92).

The 22nd Women's Hall of Honor class for 2021 includes the likes of Jessica Livingston Gibson (Swimming & Diving, 2006-07, '09), Courtney Okolo (Track & Field, 2013-16), Tobie Smith (Swimming & Diving, 1992-95), Bailey Webster (Volleyball, 2009, '11-13), and Nikki Busch Zigler (Volleyball, 1988-91).

The induction ceremony on Oct. 15 will certainly be filled with tons of former Forty Acres talent. In total, 24 former Longhorns will finally be commemorated for their efforts as members of the UT athletic department.

Additionally, the newest inductees for 2021 will receive special congratulations during the Longhorn's home football game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 16.

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

