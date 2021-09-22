Entergy requesting $5 monthly surcharge to pay for 2020 hurricane and recent winter storms repairs
By Staff Report
Entergy Louisiana is seeking to add a $5 surcharge to customer’s bills to pay almost $2.1 billion in repair work following hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta, and February’s winter storms. Entergy Vice President of Regulatory and Public Affairs Mark Kleehammer said the average customer will pay the monthly surcharge for the next fifteen years.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday requested a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland after tornadoes and flash floods spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida affected or damaged over a hundred homes and businesses.
Specifically, Hogan requested a major disaster declaration for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, and hazard mitigation grant funding for all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City.
The declaration would pave the way for federal funding and resources to those affected by the extreme weather in Anne Arundel and Cecil counties. At least 142 homes and businesses were affected or damaged by the storm in the two...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new extreme weather preparedness plan Monday, weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the region.
It includes upgrading storm modeling, tracking and alert systems. It also involves identifying all basement and cellar residents, and taking measures to protect them. Lastly, it reimagines the city’s sewage and draining system.
The mayor said one of the most important things is communication.
“We’re going to have signage in new parts of New York City warning people in new ways of where to stay away when there’s heavy rain. We’re going to have evacuation preparation, we’re going to be going door to door,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about travel bans. Things we have very, very rarely used in the past, we’re going to have to use more often now.”
The plan calls for more than $2.7 billion in funding.
BATON ROUGE, La. – After Hurricane Ida’s high Category 4 winds impacted southeast Louisiana and commanding the largest restoration workforce in company history, Entergy Louisiana, LLC has made power available to nearly all customers who can safely receive it outside some water routes and the hardest hit areas of Port Fourchon and Grand Isle.
Building even more power poles and transmission lines won’t avert outages when major disasters strike.
This op-ed is part of a series published by The Dallas Morning News Opinion section to explore ideas and policies for strengthening electric reliability. Find the full series here: Keeping the Lights On. Your electricity and natural gas bills for February’s winter storm will conveniently come due after March’s state...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFLA) — Sam, the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, reached hurricane strength on Friday morning. Hurricane Sam strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph maximum sustained winds as of 5 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Sam is about 1,470 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and currently poses no threat to land.
The investment rating agency Moody’s has changed its outlook for Entergy Corp. and its two Louisiana subsidiaries to "negative" after the company estimated the repairs needed after Hurricane Ida would be more expensive than previously anticipated. The rating agency also expressed concern about an increasingly contentious political environment that has...
Like many ravaging storms that came before it, Hurricane Ida exposed the fragility of Louisiana’s power grid, knocking out electricity to hundreds of thousands of people and businesses, including nearly all of New Orleans. It also laid bare growing doubts about the ability of the state’s largest energy provider to protect against the effects of climate change, including the increasingly destructive weather it causes.
By Heather Kirk-Ballard LSU AgCenter Horticulturist Loss of trees is a common catastrophe during hurricanes, tornadoes and other weather events. Water-saturated soils also can contribute to trees uprooting during heavy winds. In addition, ice storms, although rare, can cause structural damage. We have had our share of winter ice, flooding and heavy winds from both hurricanes and tornadoes…
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A resource fair was hosted in Mobile on Thursday to help Hurricane Ida evacuees still displaced nearly one month after the storm. The fair was at Central Presbyterian Church from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. People who lost everything said the resource fair was helpful to...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously today to review and investigate Entergy’s handling of the power loss due to Hurricane Ida. Helena Moreno with New Orleans City Council said, “I will say this to the big corporation, please stop acting like you are the victim. You are the Goliath, a powerful Fortune 500 Company.”
It’s been more than three weeks since Hurricane Ida took out all power in New Orleans and left much of the city in the dark for more than a week. And since then, questions have swirled among residents and officials about the resilience of the city’s energy system and the performance of the city’s monopoly electric utility Entergy New Orleans.
Entergy is being sued after prosecutors said the company was negligent with its energy grid in hurricane-prone Louisiana. The class-action lawsuit was filed over the weekend on behalf of business owners and people living in Orleans Parish. The plaintiffs said Entergy didn't address, quote "the foreseeable future" of its equipment...
OG&E has made a request to the state's Corporation Commission that could allow OG&E to charge its customers $875 million over the next 13 years. The notification, sent via both mail and email, informs customers the utility is seeking to recover costs caused by the February winter storm. OG&E says the extra costs were needed to keep power flowing across its portion of the regional grid that served 858,000 Oklahomans.
(Reuters) - Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) said on Tuesday it expects restoration costs for electrical facilities damaged by Hurricane Ida to be between $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion. The energy company said Hurricane Ida inflicted significant damage to its electric system that resulted in 948,000 outages at its peak. Most of...
A new class-action lawsuit has been filed against Entergy in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The storm left nearly one million people without power and in the dark, but several attorneys believe that Entergy failed to protect its system. 17 Entergy customers are part of the lawsuit, with more expected...
