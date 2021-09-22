Shanna Young previews her fight against Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 38

Y’all remember when Anthony Smith looked like his career was near the end after his one-sided loss to Aleksander Rakic? Well, those proclamations were proven to be premature as Smith has stormed back with three straight wins, all of them finishes in the first round. His win at UFC Vegas 37 over Ryan Spann appears to be the most impressive of the three as Spann put up a competitive fight without suffering a freakish injury ala Jimmy Crute. It was a back-and-forth contest that saw Spann hurt Smith at times too, but it was Smith’s experience that allowed him to weather the storm from Spann and put him away with a consistent swarm that put him down before the end of the round, finishing him off with a RNC.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO