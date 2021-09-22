First National Bank of Omaha launches BNPL offering for merchants

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., the Bradenton-based dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 9,459,000 shares of its common stock, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $17 and $20 per share. The company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,418,850 shares of common stock. First Watch intends to use the proceeds from the proposed offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its credit facilities. First Watch intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “FWRG.”

BRADENTON, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO