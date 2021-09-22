CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First National Bank of Omaha launches BNPL offering for merchants

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst National Bank of Omaha is joining the BNPL goldrush, launching a service which will allow merchant partners to offer their customers the option to make purchases and pay for them at a future date. The bank has teamed up with operations management and analytics company EXL and POS loan...

www.finextra.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
