Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is thrilled to announce the return of Author Luncheons. Local author Becky Masterman will be the guest speaker on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in the MountainView Ballroom. Tickets are $30 and will go on sale on Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration Office. Online sales will start at noon on that day. There are two entrée choices—bacon and spinach salad or turkey breast with potatoes and gravy.

SADDLEBROOKE, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO