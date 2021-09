Wild Rift has today revealed the notes for update 2.4c, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes set to go live with this patch. It’s important to note that while the patch is live, the below skins are set to release on September 23 at 00:00 UTC, or the equivalent in your particular region. As for what’s being added though, a set of wild west themed cosmetics currently present in League of Legends are set to make their debut. There’s also a host of champion balancing changes on the way, set to make some big changes to particular characters. If you’re interested, then without further adieu, here’s all that’s coming with Wild Rift update 2.4c!

