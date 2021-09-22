CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anz shares new single 'Real Enough to Feel Good': Listen

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnz has shared new single, 'Real Enough to Feel Good', taken from her forthcoming Ninja Tune debut, the 'All Hours' EP, which will arrive on 15th October. As the Manchester-based DJ and producer explains, the new track is rooted in the broken club sounds of Britain and the US, and follows the recent hit 'You Could Be', which featured London vocalist George Riley and is also included on the forthcoming six-track release.

