Brazil Legend Rivaldo Heaps Praise Upon Thiago Silva and Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Brazil legend Rivaldo has heaped praise upon Chelsea and Brazil defender Thiago Silva for playing at the top level 'in the best league in the world' at the age of 37.

Chelsea's 37-year-old impressed during his debut season for the club, earning himself a new contract as a key player en-route to lifting the Champions League trophy.

Speaking to Betfair via football.london, Rivaldo discussed Silva's time at Chelsea and admitted that he was impressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpIW0_0c4Y2l7W00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"It's a joy to see Thiago Silva playing so well for Chelsea in the best league in the world." he said.

"Players can extend their careers at the highest level longer than in the past. Dani Alves is another who's played well into his late-30s in recent years." Rivaldo continued.

Silva has previously admitted that he is looking to continue his career into his 40's and is currently showing no sign of slowing down, having been voted as man of the match against Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jl2g0_0c4Y2l7W00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was not just Rivaldo who has been impressed with the defender. Silva's manager Tuchel, who had the Brazilian at PSG, also weighed in on the 37-year-old.

The German said: "To step out of this and enter in the hardest competition in Europe at his age (36) shows the competitor he (Silva) is. I don’t look at age, we just look at performances.

"We don’t care if you are super young or a bit older like Thiago. This does not matter. He is in a very good moment for a long time. Hopefully, he can preserve this momentum and performance. It was well deserved that he was the man of the match."

