Oakland Trust Marketing Company is merely a simple name. What it represents is a lot deeper. Their advertisements are unique and personal. Their care for the city is unmatched. They’ve worked for free when COVID-19 hit, to support small businesses in the area. For the past 3 years they have been doing projects in Boston that truly have bold statements. In downtown Boston, on state street, just by old city hall and Ruth’s Chris Steak House you can see a timeless jewelry store with an Oakland Trust original advertisement hanging on the front window.

