The Rappahannock Pistol & Rifle Club conducted a “Know Your Limit” (KYL) bench rest rim-fire rifle match Saturday, September 18, on its 100-yard range near White Stone. The KYL targets consisted of eight reactive circular metal targets arranged on a pipe so as to swing when hit, reported competition officer Eric Lindstrom. The targets ranged in size from 2 inches to 1/4 inch in diameter. Targets were engaged in order from largest to smallest with a decrease in size by 1/4 inch from one target to the next at distances from 50, 75, and 100 yards.

WHITE STONE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO