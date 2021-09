— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Microsoft revealed a bevy of new Surface devices built for Windows 11 at its live-streamed event on Wednesday, which the company says is the “largest update to the Surface portfolio in its history.” A few of Microsoft’s 2-in-1s, like the new Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro 8 received some major updates. But the big news was Microsoft’s slick new Surface Duo 2 dual-screen smartphone and a totally redesigned Surface Laptop Studio—along with the Surface Slim Pen 2. All of the new items are available for pre-order now, set for delivery in October.

