Surface Pro X Photo Gallery

Microsoft recently unveiled a Wi-Fi only version of its ARM-based tablet, the Surface Pro X. This will be one of the first devices to ship with Windows 11, and that alone is already fairly exciting. Plus, since it’s Wi-Fi only, you can save some money if you don’t need LTE. That’s about it in terms of what’s new, but if you’ve been waiting for a cheaper Surface Pro X, you can pre-order the new model right now. Otherwise, you can just buy the existing LTE models. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can get on the Surface Pro X, whether it’s the new model or not.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO