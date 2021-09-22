CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake welcomes 36 new students

Rappahannock Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of admission Kelly Antonio recently announced Chesapeake Academy welcomed 36 new Ospreys for the 2021-22 school year. The pre-kindergarten 3 & 4 welcomes Pearl Burke, the daughter of Melissa Burke and Justin Burke; Camden Cornwell, the son of Chelsea Fay and Chris Cornwell; Parker Daniel, the son of Emory and Tyler Daniel; Eartha Duncan, the daughter of Ashley Duncan and Tess Duncan; HaileyRae George, the daughter of Bobbie Duke and Gordon George; and William Harrison, the son of Tiffany and Kevin Harrison.

rrecord.com

Comments

jqm
5d ago

Why are these kids names and photos being put out there?! I’d be furious if I were a parent of one!



 

