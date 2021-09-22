CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JFtC Chat: Blue Jays & Clutch Performances

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff at JFtC had an interesting discussion regarding the Blue Jays and whether a player can actually be called “clutch”. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of an exciting playoff push and every performance matters. The margin for error is rather slim and there will be situations where big time hits, pitches, plays could mean the difference between winning and not, playoffs and not. This brings up the notion that some players are more “clutch” than others. This mostly intangible, and perhaps fictional, quality is at the center of a recent chat among JFtC staff. Check it out:

