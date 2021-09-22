Natural Cough Suppressants to Help You Beat Back Those Autumn Allergies
As irritating as they might be, coughs actually play a useful role in expelling germs and allergens from the body. They are our body’s way of clearing out our respiratory system and are an essential part of the healing process. That said, suffering from a persistent cough due to allergies, infections, or acid reflux can be frustrating. Fortunately, these natural cough suppressants are the perfect way to soothe your symptoms without resorting to costly drugstore remedies.www.greenmatters.com
