CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Natural Cough Suppressants to Help You Beat Back Those Autumn Allergies

GreenMatters
GreenMatters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As irritating as they might be, coughs actually play a useful role in expelling germs and allergens from the body. They are our body’s way of clearing out our respiratory system and are an essential part of the healing process. That said, suffering from a persistent cough due to allergies, infections, or acid reflux can be frustrating. Fortunately, these natural cough suppressants are the perfect way to soothe your symptoms without resorting to costly drugstore remedies.

www.greenmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
womanaroundtown.com

Top 5 Foods That Will Help You Fight Allergies

Here we go again. The middle of August is an ideal time for seasonal allergies. If a runny nose, watery eyes, and congestion drive you crazy, maybe it’s time to do something about it. Medications are not the best way to prevent allergies, especially if you suffer from several; they’ll not have the same effect. We know that hard breathing and coughing may affect your sleep as well as stop you from going outside and spending time in nature. Fighting allergies is based on good immunity. Changing your diet and lifestyle may impact your immune system and make you resistant to plant pollen and other allergens in the summer. So, what can you do about it?
HEALTH
Yoga Journal

Got Fall Allergies? These Natural Strategies Will Help You Cope

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. If you think seasonal allergies are just a spring thing, think again. For many of us, sniffles and runny noses can flare up all year long, beginning in spring as trees release their pollen, followed by summer and fall as grasses and weeds release theirs.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergies#Cough#Salt Water#Autumn#Gargle#Advent Health#Mint#Almonds Almonds#Spot Green Living#Ojisans
SPY

This All-Natural Monk Fruit Sweetener May Help You Kick Sugar To the Curb

Sugar is bad. That’s one thing that science has told us for years, but it’s a lot harder to find a suitable sugar replacement that’s both low on the glycemic index and tasty. Artificial sweeteners like Splenda can contain harmful ingredients, while all-natural staples in the industry like Stevia have an unpleasant aftertaste, and some people even report side effects like stomach aches. For a sugar-free replacement that seamlessly fits into your routine, consider monk fruit sweetener.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

How To Tell If You’re Dealing With Fall Allergies or COVID-19 Symptoms

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was common to panic every time you sneezed or coughed. Even if you're well-acquainted with regular COVID-19 tests, you're fully vaccinated, and you're taking other precautions like wearing a mask, the tendency to wonder likely hasn't gone away. As fall rolls around, you might be asking the golden question: Do I have fall allergies or COVID-19?
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
FITNESS
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC 4

How you can help those with Sickle Cell Disease this month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re with the red cross this morning talking about a major blood disease impacting Utahns and people across the world. Sickle cell disease is a disorder in which the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. Because of this patients need regular blood transfusions, but sometimes there just isn’t enough blood available for them.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ScienceAlert

The Common Kitchen Ingredient That Could Help if Your Child Swallows a Battery

Every day, and thousands of times a year in the US, a kid swallows a battery. In the last 20 years or so, this dangerous and sometimes fatal accident has actually become significantly more common in children, and severe injuries caused by button battery ingestion (BBI) have led to a marked increase in hospitalizations. Thankfully, in most such cases the item ends up passing harmlessly through the patient's digestive tract. However, even tiny batteries can cause tremendous damage if they get stuck in the esophagus. Young children up to six years of age are most at risk of BBI complications due to their...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy