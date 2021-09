Oracle Corp. today introduced a new release of its cloud-based enterprise resource planning system with machine learning features designed to automate manual work for users. A company’s ERP system is one of the most important components of its entire technology infrastructure. ERP systems function as the central hub through which organizations manage their supply chains and perform accounting tasks. The software is often also used by a firm’s employees to carry out other key activities, such as planning new business projects.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 HOURS AGO