China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co. is unlikely to match a competing offer for Millennial Lithium Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. The lithium producer is not keen to enter a bidding war for Vancouver-based Millennial, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s largest electric-car battery maker, is the unnamed suitor behind a C$377 million ($296 million) offer, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO