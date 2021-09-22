CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starship Troopers: Terran Command gets a playable demo next week

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
After being relatively quiet since its 2019 announcement, the survival RTS adaptation of Starship Troopers is finally getting a playable demo. Starship Troopers: Terran Command is based on the first movie—not any of its paltry sequels, thankfully—and is being helmed by The Aristocrats, the studio behind the relatively well-received Order of Battle: World War II. We've not seen much of the game up until now, bar its announcement at the end of 2019 and a trailer earlier this year.

www.pcgamer.com

