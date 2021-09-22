CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

By Sean Cahill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EFL Cup begins today for Tottenham Hotspur in the third round. Spurs take a trip to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves, who Spurs defeated in Premier League play a few weeks ago. It is possible that Nuno Espirito Santo rotates heavily for this match, but the indication is he’s bringing a large squad with him and will break down the selection prior to kickoff. We know that Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are out due to injury, which hampers selection in the attacking band. With the North London Derby this weekend, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Nuno punted.

