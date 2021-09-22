Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

The LA Galaxy will look to get back in the win column for the first time in five games on Wednesday, when they host the Houston Dynamo at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy have had two straight draws sandwiching a bye week because of the international window, and now that they seem pretty firmly to be a playoff team this year, they need to get back to winning ways in order to solidify their spot and go for the best seed they can. With the team finally, finally seemingly fit and available, there is the hope that now they can finally get to work after having to scramble for a couple months.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO