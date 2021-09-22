Explainer - Here's what we know about how U.S. will lift travel restrictions
4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration plans to ease in early November COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions that have barred people from much of the world from entering the United States starting in early 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order...
The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal.
High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France.
The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values.
The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
It takes an extraordinary amount of gall to order uniformed men into a dangerous situation that you yourself created and then, after they have done their job valiantly, defame them on national television. But that is exactly what President Joe Biden did this week. Thanks to his open invitation to...
Iran’s new foreign minister said Friday the country will return to nuclear negotiations “very soon,” but accused the Biden administration of sending contradictory messages — saying it wants to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal while slapping new sanctions on Tehran and not taking “an iota of positive action.”Hossain Amir Abdollah said the government, which took power last month, believes that President Joe Biden “keeps carrying close to his heart the thick file of the Trump sanctions against Iran even while seemingly pursuing negotiations.”Former President Donald Trump routinely denounced the nuclear accord as the “worst deal ever negotiated” and...
In an unusual move, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overruled a panel of advisers' recommendation that booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine be offered only to people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems, allowing them to also be offered to front line workers, including in health care, schools and supermarkets.
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the decision by the Biden administration to lift international travel restrictions in early November will be a boost to the U.S. economy, especially for tourist destinations like New York and for business travel. Raimondo said the decision announced...
On Monday, the White House announced that come November, it will lift the ban on most travelers from the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India, as long as they can show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test. The new rules were widely celebrated by many...
We are talking about the restrictions adopted by Beijing at the end of July on the basis of the national Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law against six American individuals and one organization. It was a response to the collective warning about the risks of doing business announced by a number of US government agencies on July 16 in Hong Kong and to the financial restrictions on the seven heads of the Central People's Government of the PRC in autonomy. In response to such situation the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized Washington and lodged a strong protest. Once again, the Chinese Foreign Ministry qualified the actions of the USA as a serious violation of international law and flagrant interference in the internal affairs of the country.
Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
President Joe Biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as " the Quad” on Friday, wrapping up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries.Biden's meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia at the White House gives the U.S. president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy: turning greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what the U.S. sees as China’s coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering in the...
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to ease travel restrictions in early November that have barred much of the world from entering the United States since 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order and answer many specific questions about...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to ease travel restrictions in early November that have barred much of the world from entering the United States since 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order and answer many specific questions about how the...
The U.S. will lift air travel restrictions for foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated, with the Biden administration targeting early November for foreign travel to resume for the first time in more than a year. The head of the White House’s Covid-19 Response Team, Jeff Zients, announced Monday that foreign...
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Four U.S. senators on Friday asked President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020. Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Jon Tester of Montana and independent Angus King of...
China’s most famous defector to America warned US intelligence agencies a coronavirus was spreading in Wuhan in November 2019 – six weeks before China admitted there was an outbreak. Wei Jingsheng, the father of China’s democracy movement, reveals in a new book, “What Really Happened in Wuhan,” that he first...
