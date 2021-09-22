The Kid List

There’s nothing like an “Up North” vacation. Fishing, hiking in nature, sitting by the campfire and checking out Michigan’s many lakes and rivers are a few of my family’s favorite activities when we find ourselves up north. With the school year underway, we want to find a way to enjoy those same activities a bit closer to home. The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center has found a way to bring the up north experience downtown. Just a short 15-minute drive from Grosse Pointe, the OAC has a slew of activities for kids of all ages to enjoy.