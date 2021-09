Making time to work out is hard enough but for those of you who relish in a 'fast track' fitness method or a quick HIIT or tabata session, it may seem as though more is more. Research published by Cambridge University, carried out on Britons aged 40-79, suggests that, while simply following the government-suggested minimum of 150 minutes of exercise a week can cut mortality risk by almost a quarter, more is in fact better. Participants who nudged their daily dose from 42 minutes to just over an hour slashed their risk of early death by 42 per cent.

