AOC’s 'Tax the Rich' Dress Designer Described as 'Notorious Tax Deadbeat'
The statement New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was trying to make with her “Tax the Rich” emblazoned dress at the Met Gala last week didn’t exactly go over as planned. Instead, the New York Post this week has exposed that the designer-to-the-rich behind the gown, Aurora James, along with the parent company of her fashion brand, Brother Vellies, has ironically been shirking taxes for years.www.wealthmanagement.com
