CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

AOC’s 'Tax the Rich' Dress Designer Described as 'Notorious Tax Deadbeat'

By Anna Sulkin
wealthmanagement.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statement New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was trying to make with her “Tax the Rich” emblazoned dress at the Met Gala last week didn’t exactly go over as planned. Instead, the New York Post this week has exposed that the designer-to-the-rich behind the gown, Aurora James, along with the parent company of her fashion brand, Brother Vellies, has ironically been shirking taxes for years.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 13

Michael Levan
3d ago

aoc is a total nut job , that tells you you need to know about the people who voted her in to office, new Yorkers boy oh boy

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Biden to get Covid-19 booster shot on camera

Decision to recommend boosters for frontline workers was a "scientific close call," CDC director says. The decision to recommend Covid-19 booster shots for people at occupational risk of infection was a “scientific close call,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Sunday. Walensky recommended last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadbeat#Payroll Taxes#Democratic#The New York Post
edgemedianetwork.com

Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash

Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy