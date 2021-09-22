Katie Ledecky shifts her training base to University of Florida ahead of Paris 2024

At a training session of the Team USA swim team in Honolulu this July, between Olympic trials and the Tokyo Games, the coaches switched up things, and Katie Ledecky found herself in a practice lane with two of best American male freestylers, University of Florida teammates Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith. With Gators coach and Team USA assistant Anthony Nesty on deck with a stopwatch around his neck, the swimmers - two ascendant 21-year-old men and arguably the greatest female swimmer in history - went at it hard.