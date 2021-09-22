Catholic University president to step down after 12 years

On August 1st, 2011, Carol Quillen became the 18th president of Davidson College and the first woman to hold the position. Over her decade-long tenure, Quillen has overseen significant changes to Davidson’s campus, with the goal to “exemplify what liberal arts education needs to look like in the 21st century.” In pursuit of this goal, Quillen has overseen the construction of the E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center, a locus of science and art on campus, as well as the Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship just across Main Street, emphasizing the connection between liberal arts education and the modern job market.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO