Season 16 kicks off Thursday, September 23, at 11am EST with a VERY special guest taking on the wings of death in the Hot Ones studio with Sean Evans. And you know what that means: a new starting lineup of hot sauces makes its way to the table. This season is all about the Scoville symphony—from a Honduran chocolate ghost pepper sauce, to the return of The Classic: Garlic Fresno Edition, to a sauce featuring strawberry and coconut. And, needless to say, it packs some serious heat. Plus: Camera Guy Bill takes it back to the ’90s!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO