Bucs place WR Antonio Brown on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Luke Easterling
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Antonio Brown on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. As Stroud points out, Brown will need two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play in Sunday’s NFC road showdown against the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams.

ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown’s puzzling postgame outfit roasted by Bruce Arians

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
Antonio Brown
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerge From The Antonio Brown Situation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver Antonio Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this Wednesday, putting his availability for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams in serious jeopardy. ESPN insider Adam Schefter had some additional details to share on Brown’s situation this afternoon. Schefter reported that Brown was placed...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers that need to step up in Week 3 after Antonio Brown news

The Buccaneers will need everyone to step up if they are playing without Antonio Brown. As some fans are frantically starting to see, the Buccaneers could likely be without Antonio Brown this Sunday when they face the Rams. L.A. is one of the best teams in the league right now, and losing a top receiver like Brown will hurt.
NFL
#Rams#American Football#Bucs Wr#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Reserve Covid 19#The Tampa Bay Times#Nfc#The Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown won’t play against Rams, report says

As expected, Bucs receiver Antonio Brown reportedly did not make the trip with the team to Los Angeles and won’t play Sunday afternoon against the Rams. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news early Saturday evening. Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Brown — on the reserve/COVID-19 list — was “very questionable” for the contest. Placed on the list Wednesday, Brown would have been required to remain asymptomatic and have two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart to be eligible for Sunday’s game.
NFL
