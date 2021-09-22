CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State to pay $1.6 million to sexually harassed athletes

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose State University will pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes who were sexually harassed by its former director of sports medicine, federal prosecutors said. The Department of Justice announced the settlement Tuesday following a Title IX investigation that found the university “failed for more than a decade” to adequately respond to complaints including sexual assault against San Jose State athletic trainer Scott Shaw.

nypost.com

