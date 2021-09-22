Packaging equipment maker nVenia moves into Wood Dale facility

Packaging manufacturer nVenia said its new facility in Wood Dale is now up and running. The company, which makes packaging systems and packaging equipment, said the 256,000-square-foot, $15 million office and manufacturing facility at 750 North Wood Dale Road is currently fully operational. The company will hold a grand opening celebration for the new facility on Oct. 1, with local and state officials from the city of Wood Dale, and the DuPage County Economic Development Committee attending. The company said its existing manufacturing sites will transition to this one facility throughout the year.