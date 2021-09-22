NFL Insider Makes Prediction for Sunday's Steelers-Bengals Matchup in Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had an underwhelming performance in Week 2 against the Bears. It doesn't get any easier this week with a road game against the Steelers looming.

Pittsburgh is dealing with multiple injuries to T.J. Watt (groin), Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) and Alex Highsmith (groin), but that isn't stopping Pete Prisco from picking them this week.

The CBS Sports analyst believes the Steelers will beat the Bengals 27-13 on Sunday.

"The Bengals are on the road for a second straight week after losing at Chicago," Prisco wrote. "They get a Steelers team that looked bad in losing to the Raiders, but the Bengals have struggled against the Steelers in recent years. That will continue here as the Steelers bounce back with a good defensive showing."

It's worth noting that Prisco is generally bullish on the Bengals and believes Joe Burrow will bring two Super Bowls to Cincinnati. He's also picked against Cincinnati in each of the first three weeks of the season.

Prisco was right last week when the Bengals lost to the Bears. Will his prediction be correct again?

The All Bengals staff will make their picks for Sunday's game on Friday afternoon.

