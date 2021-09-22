'The Matrix Resurrections' Reportedly Eyeing U.S. Premiere in San Francisco

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Warner Bros has sent the internet down the rabbit hole yet again, as the first look at Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4, a.k.a. The Matrix Resurrections, was unveiled to the public. Unfortunately, one cannot merely drop a trailer for a movie as huge as this. Any studio in its right mind would have to be ready for the public to question every frame of that product for themselves. Which has given us the perfect opportunity to question everything we’ve seen in The Matrix Resurrections’ first trailer. But before we do, let's take another look at that trailer, just in case you need a bit of a refresher:

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO