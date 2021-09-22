Penn gene therapy spinout taking on rare retinal diseases launches with $19M in seed funding
A new gene therapy company attempting to commercialize the research of Penn Medicine's Dr. Jean Bennett launched Wednesday in North Carolina with $19 million in seed capital. The company, Opus Genetics, is the first spinout company internally conceived and launched by the Retinal Degeneration Fund (RD Fund), the venture arm of the Foundation Fighting Blindness. The fund was created to further the foundation's mission of backing research to prevent, treat and cure retinal degenerative diseases.www.bizjournals.com
