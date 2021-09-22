Moberly School District responds to Attorney General's complaint over recording of meetings
The Moberly School District responds to complaints from the state’s attorney general over its policy on letting parents record certain meetings. Parents and guardians of children with disabilities regularly have meetings with school officials about their student’s Individualized Education Program or IEP. A state law was passed this year that allows parents and guardians to record those meetings.www.kjluradio.com
