How 'Hardball' Avoids Problematic Tropes by Meeting Its Kids Where They Are

By Gregory Lawrence
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn fifth grade, we once had a long-term substitute teacher for a science class, and he was a Cool Sub. He let us call him by his first name. He sat on the desk. He brought in a guitar (but never played it). He tossed out candy for right answers. And most tellingly: he was a White Guy With Dreads. My feelings about him were mixed; I loved the chance for free candy, obviously, but even then I knew something about his persona, his approach to us kids was insincerely calculated, foisted upon us instead of shared organically.

#Hardball
