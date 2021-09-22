A Look Back at Trek's Second Pilot
"Where No Man Has Gone Before" aired 55 years ago today, and StarTrek.com is taking a deep dive into the episode today. As most fans know, "Where No Man Has Gone Before" was not the first Star Trek: The Original Series hour to run. "The Man Trap" and "Charlie X" ran first. However, "Where No Man Has Gone Before" was a vitally important hour, as it was Gene Roddenberry's second pilot for Star Trek, and the one that convinced NBC to green light the series after having rejected Roddenberry's first stab at a pilot, "The Cage."www.startrek.com
