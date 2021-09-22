CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

A Look Back at Trek's Second Pilot

By StarTrek.com Staff
StarTrek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Where No Man Has Gone Before" aired 55 years ago today, and StarTrek.com is taking a deep dive into the episode today. As most fans know, "Where No Man Has Gone Before" was not the first Star Trek: The Original Series hour to run. "The Man Trap" and "Charlie X" ran first. However, "Where No Man Has Gone Before" was a vitally important hour, as it was Gene Roddenberry's second pilot for Star Trek, and the one that convinced NBC to green light the series after having rejected Roddenberry's first stab at a pilot, "The Cage."

www.startrek.com

Comments / 2

Related
IGN

Laughing at Directors and More: William Shatner Looks Back on Making Star Trek

Star Trek’s 55th anniversary is this month, and accompanying that milestone is the just-released 4K Ultra HD Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection. And to help celebrate the occasion, IGN’s own Star Trek aficionado Scott Collura interviewed William Shatner himself!. In this interview, which you can watch at the top...
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Voyager’s pilot still holds up even 25 years later

The 90s saw a strong surge in the popularity of Star Trek, with series or reruns of series all airing simultaneously. The Next Generation, of course, saw massive success and is still considered by some as the gold standard for a Star Trek series and, indeed, science fiction television as a whole, but Deep Space Nine experienced its own type of popularity with the first-ever Star Trek series to take place on a space station instead of a starship.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

The Autobiography of Mr. Spock Review: A Fantastic Look at Star Trek’s Legendary Vulcan

The Autobiography of Mr. Spock has been a long time coming. First announced in February 2018, the book has changed authors in the last three years. First, David A. Goodman (author of the James Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard autobiographies) was attached to the project, before Una McCormack, author of The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway, took over and ultimately completed the book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks New Preview Reveals Classic Star Trek Actor's Return

A fan-favorite Star Trek actor returns in a new role in the seventh episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks' second season, "Where Pleasant Fountains Lie." In the episode, Jeffrey Combs guest stars as the voice of Agimus, an evil computer. Combs is popular with Star Trek plans for playing many characters across several Star Trek series, most notably the Brunt and Weyoun in Star Trek: Deep Space 9 and Thy'lek Shran in Star Trek: Enterprise. Fans have repeatedly asked to see Combs cast in a role in the streaming Star Trek era, including some suggesting he should play Dr. Boyce in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Mitchell
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Gary Lockwood
Person
Deforest Kelley
Person
William Shatner
FanSided

Enterprise 20th: “Broken Bow”: How the Star Trek Enterprise pilot holds up 20 years later

“Broken Bow” launched the fifth live-action Star Trek series 20 years ago. Until last week, I hadn’t seen “Broken Bow,” the pilot episode of Enterprise (it wouldn’t be rechristened Star Trek Enterprise until its third season), since September 26, 2001. I remember enjoying “Broken Bow” when it aired well enough. But its establishment of a difficult and at times hostile relationship between Earth and Vulcan in the century after First Contact upended all my assumptions, leaving me with a sour taste. I watched the show’s first two seasons from some sense of fan obligation, bailing before the third and—once I heard from fans I trusted that the show had finally found its legs—coming back for the fourth and final year.
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Captain Janeway Is Back in Star Trek Prodigy Character Posters

Captain Janeway Is Back in Star Trek Prodigy Character Posters. Oct. 28 is near, and so is Star Trek Prodigy. The latest animated Star Trek series will debut its first ten-episode season on Paramount+. The story is set in the aftermath of Star Trek: Voyager and will follow a band of aliens who have to learn quickly to work together as the USS Protostar crew to make their way to the Alpha Quadrant. Now, the producers have unveiled a set of promotional character posters.
TV & VIDEOS
StarTrek.com

Catching Up With Jeffrey Combs

From Dominion space to the beginnings of the Federation, Jeffrey Combs has been everywhere in the Star Trek Universe. Last week, fans got to see him boldly go to a new frontier: the animated Star Trek world. In Star Trek: Lower Decks, Combs voiced Agimus, an evil supercomputer who wants to be plugged in and take over a planet or two as Mariner and Boimler escort him back to the Daystrom Institute. Played with the usual Combs aplomb, Agimus is a worthy and hilarious foe for the ensigns of the Cerritos.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startrek Com#Nbc#Tos#Trek
eastidahonews.com

William Shatner, 90, set to make history as the oldest person to go to space

LOS ANGELES, California (ABC7) – William Shatner, who boldly went where no one has gone before on “Star Trek,” is going to make real space history as the oldest person ever to go into space. The 90-year-old will take part in the next Blue Origin rocket launch from Amazon founder...
AMAZON
FanSided

Star Trek: The Next Generation producers said Riker and Troi wasn’t going to happen

Star Trek: The Next Generation didn’t want Riker and Troi to be a couple. Commander William Riker and Counselor Deanna Troi were characters practically every Star Trek fan wanted to become a couple. By season four of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the flirting between them had gotten more pronounced, but writers weren’t moving the relationship forward toward anything other than friendship. Even Jonathan Frakes thought the writers had given up on any type of romantic relationship.
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

The First and Last Appearances of Star Trek: Enterprise's Crew

Long before Captains Kirk, Picard, Sisko, and Janeway, there was Archer and his crew. They explored the universe on the NX-01 Enterprise during the early days of the Federation, seeking out strange new worlds and new civilizations. As we celebrate 20 years of Star Trek: Enterprise, we're looking back at the first and last appearances of the characters who served on the NX-01, as well as a few notable characters they encountered.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World War II
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Tony Dow, the former child star who starred in one the biggest sitcoms in American history -- "Leave It to Beaver" -- is in the hospital with pneumonia ... TMZ has learned. Tony was taken to the E.R. Thursday. His wife, Lauren, tells TMZ Tony did not have COVID. In fact, she says he was tested 5 times in the hospital and all results were negative.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy