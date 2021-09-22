CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgraded boost vehicle meets test requirements

By Missile Defense Agency Public Affairs
Cover picture for the articleThe Missile Defense Agency has conducted a successful launch of a Ground-Based Midcourse Defense Ground Based Interceptor flying a mock-up of the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle. This was the first flight test of a three-stage booster operating in two-stage mode meaning the third stage was not ignited, allowing earlier release of the kill vehicle providing increased battlespace. This new capability is known as a 2-/3-Stage selectable GBI. This capability gives the warfighter greater flexibility in executing the defense of the homeland while significantly increasing the battlespace for successful threat engagement. Using a mock-up of an EKV provided a significant reduction in cost of the test and spared critical defense assets that were not required in this non-intercept test.

