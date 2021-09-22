CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Beasts 3 Gets Official Title and Earlier Than Expected Release Date

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official title and release date for Fantastic Beasts 3 have just been announced. Per the official Harry Potter account on Twitter, a brief video teaser was posted revealing the official logo for the upcoming sequel. While we can still refer to it as Fantastic Beasts 3 for short, the movie is officially called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The sequel will premiere in theaters on April 15, 2022, and you can check out the teaser below.

movieweb.com

