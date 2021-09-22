Billy Corgan Selling Used Gear Via His Reverb Shop

If you're looking to add music gear, it makes sense that someone who rocks for a living would likely have their fair share of instruments and gear that served them well over the years. But, after a time, musicians will eventually decide to part ways with certain items, and for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan the time has come to sell off some of his gear. Corgan is the latest to team up with Reverb to make sure his gear is going to those who can put it to good use.