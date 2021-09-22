Art, food come to Dillsboro with Colorfest

“ColorFest,” Dillsboro’s Fine Arts & Crafts Fair, returns for a 13th time from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. For the past 13 years in Dillsboro, the first Saturday of October has belonged to “ColorFest!” Featured in this year’s festival are some fine artists and crafters, most of whom will be demonstrating their work and striving for the prizes awarded for first and second place in fine art and fine craft and one best of show winner sponsored by the Dillsboro Merchants Association.