In case you didn’t know, DICE announced yesterday that Battlefield 2042 would be getting a delay, and it will be released on November 19 instead of its original date of October 22. With the announcement, it’s a given that the early access availability of the game has also shifted as well. DICE has confirmed that the new Battlefield 2042 Early Access for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass is now set for November 12, 2021!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO