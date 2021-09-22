CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week’s $50,000 Apex Twitch Rivals event rescheduled amid ongoing issues

By Ethan Davison
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $50,000 Twitch Rivals Apex Legends tournament scheduled for tomorrow has been delayed to Thursday, Oct. 7. The delay comes during a chaotic week for Apex. Despite the release of a patch on Monday, Sept. 20 meant to address problems, lag, bugs, and crashes have continued for many players. The issues affect private lobbies as well, potentially imperiling the smooth operation of tournaments like the Twitch Rivals event originally scheduled for tomorrow.

