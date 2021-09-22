This week’s $50,000 Apex Twitch Rivals event rescheduled amid ongoing issues

Last week, Respawn Entertainment announced the Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event. This time around, it’s all about Rampart. In the event, the master mechanic gets a Town Takeover and an heirloom item. She’s also taking charge of Arenas for a little bit. On top of that, there are a bunch of limited-time cosmetic items to collect. Plus, some Legends and weapons are getting tinkered with. The Apex Legends Evolution Collection Event comes complete with patch notes if you’d like to read through all the changes in detail.

