Half of the results on “Dancing with the Stars” are decided by fans voting at home, so it matters how much enthusiasm you can generate with viewers. Each contestant’s YouTube numbers thus might give us a glimpse at their popularity with fans. Of course, we can’t say for sure that the most viewed dances from the season premiere correspond with the most voted-on celebs, especially since voting for week one ended back on Tuesday morning, but these numbers may indicate a few dark-horse contestants we might be underestimating. Scroll down to see the stats and watch the dances. SEE‘Dancing with the...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO