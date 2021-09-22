Venom: Let There Be Carnage IMAX Poster Teases Epic Battle Between Symbiotes

When the first Venom movie arrived a couple of years ago, it did so with a lot of very curious fans. A lot of people were hopping for a dark R-rated take on the character, but what they were getting was clearly a more family friendly PG-13 version. And yet, Venom became a massive hit. It was a wild, crazy, sometimes silly take on Venom, but it was one that clearly worked for a lot of people and left them looking forward to more. A sequel, bringing in Woody Harrelson was teased at the end of that film that promised an even wilder sequel, and it appears fans are getting exactly that with Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO