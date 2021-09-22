Venom: Let There Be Carnage IMAX Poster Teases Epic Battle Between Symbiotes
IMAX has revealed a new poster for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it is an absolute feast for the eyes. The new poster, which was recently posted on Twitter, depicts the film’s two symbiotes locked in what appears to be a brutal fight to the death. Sony’s long-awaited sequel, which opens in just over a week, will be the big-screen debut for Cletus Kasady’s crimson-red Marvel villain, Carnage, who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1992 and is played by Woody Harrelson in the film.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0