Little Feat :: Snakes On Everything
Released in 1971, Little Feat is a far cry from the studio slick boogie that eventually became the band’s trademark, but it’s also one of the best records Lowell George & co. ever made. Little Feat knew what they were all about from the start, and every tune on the album feels road-worn, frayed, and more than a little delirious. With a pinch of swagger and a sly, stony wink, Lowell George wrote about what he knew best: speedballs and hamburgers, dive bar denizens and cranked-out truckers looking for salvation. It was songs like these that allegedly got him booted from his tenure with The Mothers of Invention and led to the formation of Little Feat with Bill Payne on keys, drummer Richie Hayward, and a post-Mothers/pre-Magic Band Roy Estrada on bass.aquariumdrunkard.com
