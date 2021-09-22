CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Orders Thriller ‘The Endgame’ Starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

NBC has given a series order to The Endgame, a bank heist drama starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé. The high-stakes thriller is written by Nick Wooton (Scorpion) and Jake Coburn (Quantico) and centers around Elena Federova (Baccarin), a “very recently captured” international arms dealer and criminal mastermind who can coordinate bank heists even while in captivity. She is pursued by the “principled, relentless and socially-outcast” Val Turner (Bathé), an FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s plans.

NBC Orders Thriller ‘The Endgame’ From Julie Plec and Justin Lin

NBC has ordered the thriller “The Endgame” from executive producers Julie Plec and Justin Lin. The series stars Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe as a criminal mastermind and the FBI agent trying to stop her plan. Plec will executive produce with Nicholas Wootton and Jake Coburn, who will both write the series. Andrew Schneider is also an executive producer. Lin will direct.
#Nbc#Fbi#The Endgame#Major Crimes#Deadpool#Firefly#Showtime#First Wives Club#Cbs
