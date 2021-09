High pressure moved off to the East giving us an onshore flow. Warm moist air is moving into the area. Rain chances are going up. We had some rain and storms West of the Metro. As we lose the heating of the day, rain will begin to diminish. Morning lows drop into the low to mid 70s. Highs Tuesday into Thursday will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances increase. High pressure briefly builds in for Friday and Saturday with lower rain chances. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Watching the tropics. Sam is a Cat 3 hurricane, but is forecast to become a Cat 4 hurricane again. It is moving NW 9 mph. Sam looks to spend most of the time in the Atlantic, but some potential it will turn back towards Canada. It would be weaker then.

